KYMR

New Analyst Forecast: $KYMR Given $64.0 Price Target

June 25, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KYMR. Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a price target of 64.0 for KYMR.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $60.0 on 06/03/2025

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NELLO MAINOLFI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,470,000
  • ELENA RIDLOFF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $778,200.
  • JEFFREY W. ALBERS sold 6,349 shares for an estimated $311,101
  • PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,185
  • BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219.
  • ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884.
  • JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785.
  • JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

