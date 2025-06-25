New Analyst Forecast: $KYMR Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KYMR. Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a price target of 64.0 for KYMR.

$KYMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KYMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KYMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $60.0 on 06/03/2025

$KYMR Insider Trading Activity

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELLO MAINOLFI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,470,000

ELENA RIDLOFF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $778,200 .

. JEFFREY W. ALBERS sold 6,349 shares for an estimated $311,101

PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,185

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

$KYMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

