New Analyst Forecast: $EXEL Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXEL. UBS gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $EXEL.

$EXEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXEL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

$EXEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXEL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EXEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Financial set a target price of $38.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 10/30/2024

$EXEL Insider Trading Activity

$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $4,616,450 .

. DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,135 shares for an estimated $4,422,769 .

. PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 114,224 shares for an estimated $4,116,001 .

. JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459 .

. GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,874 shares for an estimated $1,571,462 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343

CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) sold 29,314 shares for an estimated $1,059,407

BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600

MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878 .

. SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,568 shares for an estimated $405,111 .

. JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI sold 8,768 shares for an estimated $331,430

$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

