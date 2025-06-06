Stocks
ERJ

New Analyst Forecast: $ERJ Given 'Buy' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERJ. HSBC gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ERJ.

$ERJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERJ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/24/2025

$ERJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ERJ stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 5,979,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,246,016
  • EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 3,634,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,910,481
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,036,797 shares (+654.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,300,021
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,819,306 shares (+215.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,251,937
  • CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,670,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,388,188
  • BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 2,064,659 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,387,245
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,443,186 shares (+116.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,675,193

