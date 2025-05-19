New Analyst Forecast: $ERAS Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERAS. Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a price target of 3.0 for ERAS.

$ERAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ERAS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ERAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $3.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Laura Prendergast from Raymond James set a target price of $5.0 on 03/26/2025

$ERAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $ERAS stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

