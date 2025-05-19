New Analyst Forecast: $ERAS Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERAS. Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a price target of 3.0 for ERAS.
$ERAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ERAS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ERAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $3.0 on 05/14/2025
- Laura Prendergast from Raymond James set a target price of $5.0 on 03/26/2025
$ERAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $ERAS stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,287,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,874,514
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,184,164 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,362,304
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,886,795 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,954,909
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,431,596 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,331,286
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,370,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 953,382 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,306,133
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP removed 900,868 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,234,189
