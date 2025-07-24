New Analyst Forecast: $CMG Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMG. Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a price target of 53.0 for CMG.
$CMG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $62.0 on 07/24/2025
- Eric Gonzalez from Keybanc set a target price of $58.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 07/24/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/24/2025
- David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $59.0 on 07/24/2025
$CMG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN W. HICKENLOOPER sold up to $250,000 on 06/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $15,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS purchased up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$CMG Insider Trading Activity
$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,784,187.
- ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280
- SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133
- JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255.
- MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200
- ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228
- PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146
$CMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 679 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,441,382 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,471,790
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,882,585 shares (+312.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,574,592
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 6,006,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,589,176
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,999,723 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,246,091
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. added 4,759,520 shares (+5319.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,975,499
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 4,545,704 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,239,797
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,308,469 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,328,228
