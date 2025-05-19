Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CING Given $11.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CING. Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a price target of 11.0 for CING.

