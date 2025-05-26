New Analyst Forecast: $CFBK Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFBK. Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 29.0 for CFBK.

$CFBK Insider Trading Activity

$CFBK insiders have traded $CFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY T O'DELL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,800 shares for an estimated $606,829 .

. ROBERT E HOEWELER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,800

THOMAS P ASH purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,287

$CFBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CFBK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

