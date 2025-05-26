New Analyst Forecast: $CFBK Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFBK. Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 29.0 for CFBK.
$CFBK Insider Trading Activity
$CFBK insiders have traded $CFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY T O'DELL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,800 shares for an estimated $606,829.
- ROBERT E HOEWELER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,800
- THOMAS P ASH purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,287
$CFBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CFBK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELIZABETH PARK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. removed 87,660 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,932,026
- STRATEGIC VALUE BANK PARTNERS LLC removed 87,371 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,925,656
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 76,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,687,139
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 40,053 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $882,768
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 37,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $952,412
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,429 shares (+229.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $780,855
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 34,754 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,978
