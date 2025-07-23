New Analyst Forecast: $BHB Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHB. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 34.0 for BHB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BHB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHB forecast page.
$BHB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/23/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BHB Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BHB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BHB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 82,479 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,433,130
- STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D added 76,601 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,259,729
- BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 30,075 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $887,212
- TRUST CO OF VERMONT added 29,606 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $886,995
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 24,900 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $734,550
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 23,732 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $700,094
- UBS GROUP AG added 23,340 shares (+137.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $688,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.