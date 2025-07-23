New Analyst Forecast: $BHB Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHB. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 34.0 for BHB.

$BHB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025

$BHB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BHB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

