New Analyst Forecast: $ASIX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASIX. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ASIX.

$ASIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/18/2025

$ASIX Insider Trading Activity

$ASIX insiders have traded $ASIX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIN N KANE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $453,144 .

. ACHILLES B. KINTIROGLOU (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,237 shares for an estimated $269,037 .

. DONALD P NEWMAN purchased 5,030 shares for an estimated $149,089

CHRISTOPHER GRAMM (Controller) sold 1,951 shares for an estimated $62,432

$ASIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ASIX stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

