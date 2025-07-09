Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ALLE Given $135.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALLE. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 135.0 for ALLE.

$ALLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ALLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Tomohiko Sano from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $150.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 02/19/2025
  • Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 02/19/2025

$ALLE Insider Trading Activity

$ALLE insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGG C SENGSTACK purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,001,920
  • JEFFREY N BRAUN (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 2,018 shares for an estimated $271,787
  • TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $257,540
  • VINCENT WENOS (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) sold 961 shares for an estimated $136,342
  • DAVID S. ILARDI (SVP - Allegion Americas) sold 789 shares for an estimated $98,845
  • NICKOLAS A. MUSIAL (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 403 shares for an estimated $50,254

$ALLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $ALLE stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

ALLE

