New Analyst Forecast: $ALLE Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALLE. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 135.0 for ALLE.
$ALLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ALLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 07/08/2025
- Tomohiko Sano from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 06/24/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $150.0 on 04/25/2025
- Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 02/19/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 02/19/2025
$ALLE Insider Trading Activity
$ALLE insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG C SENGSTACK purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,001,920
- JEFFREY N BRAUN (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 2,018 shares for an estimated $271,787
- TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $257,540
- VINCENT WENOS (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) sold 961 shares for an estimated $136,342
- DAVID S. ILARDI (SVP - Allegion Americas) sold 789 shares for an estimated $98,845
- NICKOLAS A. MUSIAL (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 403 shares for an estimated $50,254
$ALLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $ALLE stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 885,857 shares (+380.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,568,904
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 878,796 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,647,726
- INTERMEDE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 778,170 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,520,058
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 771,332 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,627,972
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 704,593 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,921,202
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 565,455 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,769,259
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 542,741 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,805,990
