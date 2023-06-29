New AI Chip Export Rules Put Semiconductor Firms in Spotlight

The simmering Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions have taken a new dimension, with reports emerging that the Biden administration is mulling new export control measures to regulate the flow of AI chips to China. The fresh restrictions follow a sweeping set of rules issued by the White House in October 2022. These are likely to deal a huge blow to domestic semiconductor firms, jeopardizing the sustainability of their business.



AI chips are used in “training” AI systems to solve complex problems in split seconds. These chips include graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), along with other AI-optimized design features. These features dramatically accelerate the identical, predictable and independent calculations required by AI algorithms.



Cutting-edge AI systems need state-of-the-art AI chips as their older counterparts with larger, slower and more power-hungry transistors incur huge energy costs that escalate production costs to unaffordable levels. These cost and speed dynamics make it virtually impossible to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI algorithms without state-of-the-art AI chips that are typically manufactured by U.S. semiconductor firms like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Intel Corporation INTC and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM.



Per a Reuters report, the U.S. administration is contemplating enforcing two restrictions that focus on how fast chips communicate with each other and how much computing power they possess. As AI chips require perfect synchronization among themselves for superior performance standards, the new restrictions are likely to impede their proper functioning. Although no official communication has been made public so far, officials privy to these discussions have revealed that an update to the proposed rules could surface as early as July this year.



The fresh salvo aimed at curbing China’s access to advanced computing power follows a set of rules released by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Oct 7, 2022. These rules prohibited U.S. firms from exporting to the communist nation the technology, software and equipment used in producing advanced computing chips and supercomputers. They also debarred people with U.S. nationality from supporting certain China-based chip companies without approval from the federal government.



These rules made it harder for companies like NVIDIA and Advanced Micro to sell their products to China, which generated a lion’s share of their revenues. In order to sustain its profitability, NVIDIA designed GPU chips A800 and H800, particularly for the China market. However, experts believe that these export-compliant chips could be used by China to train more advanced AI chips, which could then be used for cyber espionage and/or harm U.S. security interests. Perhaps concerns regarding these sovereign security interests forced the Biden government to consider curtailing the computing power of these chips and impede China's capability to harness the same for its overall growth.



But such sweeping restrictions could endanger the business operations of NVIDIA, whose leading position in the AI chip market was one of the driving factors behind its reaching a valuation of more than $1 trillion earlier this year. It is also likely to affect the sales of Advanced Micro, although it has declined to comment on the proceedings.



While the immediate effect of the export control measures on Intel and Qualcomm is yet to be fathomed, the companies are certainly monitoring the situation from close quarters as it could potentially hinder their future offerings, with China being a significant market for their products. Intel and Qualcomm have also refused to comment on the proposed government rules.



The stance of the Biden administration to protect its dominance in the semiconductor industry and thwart the emergence of China as a technology superpower is likely to have far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications. With stringent export restrictions, the government is limiting the ability of domestic firms to innovate and compete globally. As the industry awaits further clarity on the U.S. government's decision, the semiconductor firms will need to strategize and adapt to potential changes to better navigate this complex landscape and ensure their continued success in the dynamicglobal market

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.