NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Therapeutic Developments

November 29, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

An announcement from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( (NRBO) ) is now available.

MetaVia Inc. recently unveiled a corporate presentation highlighting promising developments in its therapeutic pipeline, targeting obesity and MASH through innovative treatments like DA-1726 and DA-1241. Backed by strategic partner Dong-A ST, the company is poised for growth with upcoming clinical trial milestones. Investors are optimistic about MetaVia’s strategic plans, which aim to enhance shareholder value with significant near-term achievements.

