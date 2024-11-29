NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Therapeutic Developments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( (NRBO) ) is now available.

MetaVia Inc. recently unveiled a corporate presentation highlighting promising developments in its therapeutic pipeline, targeting obesity and MASH through innovative treatments like DA-1726 and DA-1241. Backed by strategic partner Dong-A ST, the company is poised for growth with upcoming clinical trial milestones. Investors are optimistic about MetaVia’s strategic plans, which aim to enhance shareholder value with significant near-term achievements.

