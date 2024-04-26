NEU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $527.56, changing hands as low as $526.72 per share. NewMarket Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEU's low point in its 52 week range is $371.69 per share, with $649.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $529.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.