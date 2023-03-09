Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Network-1 Technologies said on March 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Network-1 Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIP is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 5,371K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Clayton Partners holds 1,130K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 739K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 571K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 535K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIP by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $151,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.