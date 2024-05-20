Netflix's (NFLX) 3 Body Problem to Return With New Episodes

Netflix NFLX announced that its critically acclaimed 3 Body Problem series will continue with new episodes, offering viewers a complete journey through the epic saga.



The upcoming episodes will be created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo. The trio also worked on the first season. The series, based on the bestselling trilogy, debuted on Mar 21, 2024, and received high praise from critics for its intelligence, gripping narrative and unique storytelling.



In terms of viewing and cultural impact, 3 Body Problem spent three weeks at No.1 and seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10, making it into the Top 10 in 93 countries. The associated books also gained popularity, appearing on Amazon’s Most Sold Chart and returning to The New York Times Best Seller list.



Emmy Award-winning creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have renewed their multi-year deal with Netflix to write, produce and direct new series and films. They are also working on a new series titled Death by Lightning. Alexander Woo, nominated for an Emmy, has an overall deal with Netflix and will return as co-creator, executive producer and writer for 3 Body Problem.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have returned 27.6% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 2.1% decline. The outperformance can be attributed to the success of its original content.

NFLX’s Upcoming Content to Fend Off Competition

Netflix has been focusing on quality content for a long time now. In the rest of 2024, NFLX is going to release a huge content slate to keep viewers excited.



Upcoming content from the company includes movies, series and regional content. Movies include Bionic, Colors of Evil: Red and A Part of You. Highly anticipated series are Eric and Geek Girl. Regional content like All the Love You Wish For, Doctor Climax and Hierarchy are also expected to fend off competition from giants like Amazon AMZN Prime Video, Apple AAPL TV+ and Disney DIS.



Amazon Prime Video offers a larger library compared with NFLX, but the latter excels with a vast collection of original content and highly-rated shows. Additionally, it provides more subtitles, enhancing accessibility for viewers. Both services stream in 1080p HD and 4K UHD, but Netflix has a more extensive selection of 4K content, making it a preferred choice for higher video quality. To attract new subscribers, Amazon is working on exciting projects like the debut season of The GOAT and the second seasons of Outer Range and Them: The Scare.



Apple TV+ and NFLX are both prominent streaming services, each offering unique advantages. While the latter has a more extensive content library and broader device compatibility, Apple TV+ focuses on delivering high-quality content rather than a vast quantity. It is also more budget-friendly than Netflix, making it an appealing choice for viewers looking for premium content at a lower cost. Upcoming titles on Apple TV+ include Trying, Presumed Innocent and Fancy Dance.



Disney’s Disney+ offers a more affordable price than NFLX, appealing to budget-conscious viewers seeking a variety of exclusive content. While Netflix has a larger and more diverse content library, Disney+ focuses on exclusive movies and shows from beloved brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Its upcoming series include Doctor Who, The Acolyte and Ironheart.



Netflix, a name synonymous with streaming entertainment, has revolutionized how we consume movies and TV shows. In 190 countries and multiple languages, Netflix ensures unmatched accessibility across various devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, smartphones and tablets.



The upcoming shows are expected to aid NFLX’s streaming revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 streaming revenues is pegged at $38.6 billion, indicating 15% growth from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $18.3 per share, indicating 52.12% growth from the year-earlier actuals.

