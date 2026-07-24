Netflix's Global Content Strategy Expands: Is Growth More Durable?

Netflix’s NFLX global content strategy is making its growth more durable by expanding its international audience, strengthening engagement and diversifying its revenue and engagement drivers across global markets. The company continues to invest in local-language originals across major markets such as South Korea, India, Spain, South Africa and Mexico, with several regional productions evolving into global hits. Management noted that more than one-third of all viewing now comes from non-English programming, underscoring the increasing role of international content in driving subscriber growth and engagement.



This diverse content portfolio also strengthens multiple revenue drivers. Netflix estimates it has penetrated less than 45% of global households, captured only about 7% of its addressable revenue opportunity and accounts for roughly 5% of global TV viewing, highlighting significant room for international expansion. A broader mix of local and global programming supports this opportunity by improving subscriber acquisition and retention, enhancing pricing power and expanding the advertising business. Importantly, Netflix continues to grow content spending at a slower pace than revenue growth, reflecting disciplined investment as it scales its global library.



Supporting this strategy, Netflix's July 2026 "What We Watched: First Half of 2026" report disclosed that members watched more than 97 billion hours in the first half of the year. Looking ahead, the company continues to strengthen its worldwide content pipeline with new international productions such as Go Team! (Spain), Four Hands, Two Sonatas (South Korea), Operation Safed Sagar (India), Badly in Love Season 2 (Japan) and Nando Between Two Worlds (Brazil), alongside major franchises including Lupin Part 4, The Gentlemen Season 2, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. This balanced mix of successful local originals and global franchises reinforces user engagement and supports more durable long-term revenue growth.

Netflix Faces Stiff Competition From Key Rivals

Disney DIS is challenging Netflix by expanding Disney+ internationally, increasing investment in local content and strengthening its technology. In contrast to Netflix's 'content-first' model, Disney combines globally recognized franchises and cross-platform IP with locally produced original programming. It leverages Disney parks, sports and merchandise marketing to deepen engagement while simultaneously expanding its operations beyond the United States.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD competes with Netflix by rapidly expanding HBO Max globally, investing in international launches, and combining its century-old film and television library with local-language original programming. WBD prioritizes curated, high-quality content over sheer volume and leverages iconic franchises and local hits to drive subscriber growth and strengthen global engagement.

NFLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have declined 26.5% year to date, underperforming both the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 21.9% and 11.5%, respectively.

NFLX’s YTD Share Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43X, higher than the sector’s 16.12X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

NFLX’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.59 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 41.9% increase from the previous year.



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NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.