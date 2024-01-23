Netflix To Stream WWE's Weekly Program Raw From 2025

(RTTNews) - Entertainment service provider, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a long-term deal with WWE, a part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), to stream the latter's flagship weekly program - Raw, in the U.S., Canada, UK and Latin America from January 2025.

Under the agreement, Netflix will also stream WWE's other weekly shows including SmackDown and NXT along with the company's Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Currently, Netflix's stock is moving up 0.02 percent, to $485.76 on the Nasdaq.

