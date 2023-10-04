Netflix To Hike Streaming Prices: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Netflix is reportedly planning to increase the prices of its ad-free subscription plans after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike is resolved.

According to WSJ, citing "people familiar with the matter", Netflix will probably introduce the price hike in the US and Canada. The report didn't suggest how much increase will be seen.

Netflix's last price increase was in January 2022, when its ad-free standard plan went from $14 to $15.49 per month, and its 4K plan went from $18 to $20 per month.

Early this year, Netflix also eliminated the Basic tier without ads which was priced at $9.99/month in the U.S. and other markets, in order to lure customers to opt for $6.99/month ad-supported plan or higher-priced tiers.

Meanwhile, Discovery+ has announced that it is increasing prices for its ad-free tier from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, effective immediately.

Disney is also raising prices for the standalone premium tiers of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in the U.S.

