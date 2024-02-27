News & Insights

Netflix Stops Accepting Subscriptions Through Apple Payment System

February 27, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) has decided to cut off users paying their subscriptions through Apple's (AAPL) payment system to avoid the latter's 30 percent charge on third-party payments.

"Members on the basic plan who were using an iTunes method of payment" will now have to pay the company directly using a credit or a debit card, Momo Zhao, a Netflix spokesperson told to the Verge.

The video streaming platform's new decision would affect users from countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the spokesperson added.

The latest decision comes as Apple charges a commission of 30 percent on third-party payments. Netflix had dropped the iOS users in 2018 citing the same reason, which later prompted Apple to relax the commission for Netflix and several other apps in 2021.

The iPhone maker's stance to charge commission has been called 'anti-competitive' by many app developers. Last month, the Supreme Court had directed Apple to allow outside payments in an antitrust case between the technology company and Epic Games.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

AAPL
NFLX

