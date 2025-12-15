Netcapital Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$2.13 million

The company's earnings came in at -$2.13 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$2.22 million, or -$2.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 70.6% to $0.05 million from $0.17 million last year.

Netcapital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

