NLOP

Net Lease Office Climbs 9%

January 11, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the sale of four U.S. office properties in December 2023 to pay down debts.

The real estate investment trust said sale proceeds of $43.1 million were used to repay approximately $46 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $6 million on its mezzanine loan.

