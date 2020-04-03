NEO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.59, changing hands as low as $24.05 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.52 per share, with $34.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.21.

