Nelnet Inc - (NNI) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Nelnet Inc - said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $93.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 2.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nelnet Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNI is 0.20%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 13,496K shares. The put/call ratio of NNI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.55% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nelnet Inc - is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.55% from its latest reported closing price of 93.25.

The projected annual revenue for Nelnet Inc - is 1,392MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 1,900K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1,370K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 721K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 480K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Nelnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nelnet is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, and school administration software. Through its investment in ALLO Communications, Nelnet offers fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate and early-stage and emerging growth companies.

