Needham Upgrades SiTime (SITM)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for SiTime (NasdaqGM:SITM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for SiTime is 147.90. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of 124.32.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is 305MM, an increase of 126.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.20%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 22,432K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,199K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 77.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,159K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 892K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 27.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 608K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 3.45% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 583K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 29.42% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

