Needham Reiterates Amazon.com (AMZN) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Amazon.com with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.18% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.36. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.18% from its latest reported closing price of $103.95.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 3,113K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 50.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 82.36% over the last quarter.

JAGTX - Janus Henderson Global Technology Fund Class T holds 1,022K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing a decrease of 60.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 6,471K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,628K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 52.35% over the last quarter.

JFIVX - 500 Index Trust NAV holds 1,787K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 30.63% over the last quarter.

F&V Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5931 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.59%, a decrease of 31.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 6,747,904K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

