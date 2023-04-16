Needham Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.80% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 76.80% from its latest reported closing price of $21.75.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

China Universal Asset Management Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 45K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 187.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 341K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing a decrease of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 10,010.23% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 459K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 37.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 53.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 32.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

