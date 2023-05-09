Needham Maintains EverQuote Inc - (EVER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of EverQuote Inc - (NASDAQ:EVER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EverQuote Inc - is 18.62. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 179.92% from its latest reported closing price of 6.65.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote Inc - is 445MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.09%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.96% to 20,643K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,056K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 211.63% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,660K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 105.13% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,358K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 69.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,263K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 197.83% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,247K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

