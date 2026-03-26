Needham Initiates Coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.88% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Eagle Outfitters is $26.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.88% from its latest reported closing price of $16.07 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Eagle Outfitters is 5,987MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22, an increase of 30.73% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Eagle Outfitters. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 34.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEO is 0.07%, an increase of 33.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.14% to 160,223K shares. The put/call ratio of AEO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 7,369K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares , representing an increase of 42.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 87.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,908K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 75.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,772K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 22.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,004K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 59.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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