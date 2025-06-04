Needham Downgrades Apple (BVC:AAPL)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Needham downgraded their outlook for Apple (BVC:AAPL) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.53%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 10,436,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474,593K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473,592K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417,402K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409,170K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 349,807K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340,165K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 300,000K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 214,703K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220,108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 54.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.