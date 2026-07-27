NEE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Power Demand Growth

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize accelerating electricity demand, expanding large-load opportunities and improving returns across its contracted energy pipeline.

Management kept its outlook unchanged while arguing that FPL, renewables, storage, transmission, gas and nuclear capabilities create multiple paths to serve data-center customers.

NEE Keeps Growth Targets Intact

Michael Dunne, executive vice president and chief financial officer, maintained the 2026 adjusted earnings range of $3.92 to $4.02 per share and is targeting the high end.

NextEra continues to expect adjusted earnings growth of at least 8% annually through 2032, with the same target from 2032 through 2035, off a 2025 base of $3.71.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09, while revenues of $7.53 billion missed the $7.99 billion consensus mark. Adjusted earnings rose from $1.05 a year earlier.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

NextEra Sees FPL Large-Load Momentum

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said FPL has roughly 21 gigawatts of large-load interest and is in advanced discussions involving 12 gigawatts.

Management still expects at least one transaction under FPL’s large-load tariff by year-end. Ketchum said each gigawatt initially could represent roughly $2 billion of capital spending and earn the same return on equity as other FPL investments.

Scott Bores, FPL president and chief executive officer, told a Goldman Sachs analyst that community acceptance depends on selecting welcoming locations and transparency. He said that discipline supports FPL’s 8-gigawatt target for 2032.

NEE Expands Storage and Backlog

Ketchum highlighted 3.6 gigawatts of renewables and storage additions, including 2 gigawatts of battery storage. The Energy Resources backlog reached approximately 35.1 gigawatts.

The company also recontracted more than 500 megawatts since the prior call, lifting the year-to-date total above 1,100 megawatts. Those contracts averaged about 15 years and pricing roughly $20 per megawatt-hour above recent realized levels.

Responding to a Barclays analyst, Ketchum said recontracting and storage co-location increase asset option value. Brian Bolster, Energy Resources president and chief executive officer, said project scale and complexity are supporting returns.

NextEra Builds Data-Center Hubs

Ketchum said Energy Resources is discussing 30 potential hubs and expects the figure to reach 40 by year-end.

The strategy combines renewables for initial power, gas for firm capacity and storage for reliability. Four origination channels support a base-case goal of 15 gigawatts of new large-load generation by 2035, with an upside case of at least 30 gigawatts.

A Wolfe Research analyst questioned delays in agreements for 9.5 gigawatts of federal hub projects. Ketchum cited negotiations involving the U.S. and Japanese governments, while Bolster told Goldman Sachs that the expected startup timing has not changed.

NEE Sets Limits on Nuclear Risk

Ketchum said the Duane Arnold recommissioning remains on track for no later than the first quarter of 2029 after regulatory approval and the acquisition of the remaining minority ownership.

Asked by a JPMorgan analyst about advanced nuclear, Ketchum said such development requires risk-sharing among customers, government, equipment providers and contractors.

He said NextEra would not accept uncapped construction cost-overrun exposure. The company is evaluating 6 gigawatts of small modular reactor co-location opportunities.

NextEra Advances Dominion Combination

Ketchum said the proposed Dominion Energy combination has entered regulatory review, with shareholder meetings expected in early September and closing still expected in the second half of 2027.

The combined company is expected to support approximately 11% annual growth in regulatory capital employed through 2032 and adjusted earnings growth of at least 9% through 2032.

Ketchum told analysts that local operations would remain intact, while NextEra’s balance sheet, procurement scale and development platform would support Dominion’s service territories.

NEE Maintains an Execution Focus

Management’s tone centered on converting power demand into regulated and long-term contracted investment without changing its financial targets.

Priorities are securing large-load contracts, completing hub agreements, expanding the backlog and progressing the Dominion review while limiting construction and affordability risks.

What Zacks Signals Say About NextEra

NEE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score is D, Growth Score is D, Momentum Score is C and VGM Score is D, indicating mixed style characteristics, with momentum stronger than value and growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, and higher grades are generally more favorable. A Hold rank can remain appropriate, but the D grades offer less support than A or B scores. The Zacks Rank can change as analyst estimates are revised after the results.



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