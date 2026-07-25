Nebius vs. Strategy: Comparing Revenue Trends Between an Artificial Intelligence Company and a Bitcoin Giant

Key Points

Nebius demonstrates a substantially stronger trajectory in this comparison, as its top-line figures have grown consistently over recent periods.

Over the last eight quarters, Nebius recorded a pattern of continuous quarter-over-quarter expansion, whereas Strategy maintained a mostly flat profile with minor fluctuations.

Investors analyzing the two companies should watch whether this widening performance gap persists or if the long-standing stable baseline begins to shift in upcoming quarters.

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Nebius: Scaling Its Operations

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) primarily constructs extensive computing infrastructure, operates cloud platforms designed for demanding workloads, and develops autonomous driving technologies alongside educational ventures for international clients.

In addition to introducing a new deployment model for on-premises infrastructure in July 2026, it reported a 21% gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Strategy: Maintaining a Steady Baseline

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) functions as a corporate Bitcoin treasury entity that offers investors varying degrees of economic exposure to digital assets, while additionally providing analytics software directly to global enterprises.

While facing new investigations regarding potential securities law violations in late June 2026, it recorded an earnings per share of -$38.25 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue provides insight into customer demand and business scale. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Nebius and Strategy

Quarter (Period End) Nebius Revenue Strategy Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $12.1 million $111.4 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $43.3 million $116.1 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $37.9 million $120.7 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $55.3 million $111.1 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $105.1 million $114.5 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $146.1 million $128.7 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $227.7 million $123.0 million Q1 2026 (March 2026) $399.0 million $124.3 million

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

The revenue trends for Nebius and Strategy reveal the staggering difference between the former’s focus on infrastructure for the hot artificial intelligence sector against the latter’s dedication to Bitcoin.

Strategy’s sales are a relic of its roots as a data analytics software company. Even so, it achieved a solid 12% year-over-year increase in revenue during the first quarter. Yet these days, Strategy exists primarily as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. It exited Q1 with over 818,000 Bitcoin holdings, representing about 4% of the world’s supply.

As a result, Strategy’s fortunes are tied to the cryptocurrency. With Bitcoin’s value declining in 2026, Strategy’s stock has fallen a whopping 77% over the trailing 12 months through July 24.

As its revenue trend shows, Nebius has grown into an AI powerhouse. Its Q1 revenue of $399 million represents an impressive 684% year-over-year jump.

The company provides data center infrastructure to customers seeking AI computing power, but has been careful about relying too heavily on debt to fund its data center expansion. Its cautious fiscal approach combined with outstanding sales growth propelled its stock to more than a 250% share price increase in the past 12 months through July 24.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.