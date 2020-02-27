NDSN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.89, changing hands as low as $149.38 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $124.905 per share, with $180.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.46.

