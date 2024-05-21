NDSN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $247.66, changing hands as low as $245.38 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $208.905 per share, with $279.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $248.35. The NDSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

