Nasdaq, S&P 500 Settle Lower Ahead of Big Data Release

Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 settled lower Wednesday, with the former pulling back from yesterday's record close as tech stocks cooled. The Dow settled above breakeven to notch a third-straight win, though, as Wall Street looked ahead to tomorrow's producer price index (PPI) reading as well as retail sales data.

The House approved legislation calling China's ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a U.S. ban. (CNBC) Oil giant Shell (SHEL) is considering slowing the pace of its carbon emission cuts as it focuses on shareholder returns. (MarketWatch) Investors should not overlook this SPX macro factor. Amazon will deliver Eli Lilly drugs directly to consumers. Options traders responded to Petco's C-suite shakeup.





Oil Prices Surge on Declining Crude Supplies

Oil prices snapped a four-day losing streak, after the International Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported weekly crude supplies dropped. Investors also weighed rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added $2.16 cents, or 2.8%, to finish at $79.72 per barrel.

Gold prices settled higher as the greenback lost strength and investors regained some confidence that interest rate cuts are still coming. April-dated gold tacked on $14.70, or 0.9%, to settle at $2,181.50 per ounce.

