Nasdaq Scores Record Close, Fifth-Straight Weekly Win

Wall Street closed the day higher, and clocked a mostly successful week, save for one speedbump. The Dow pared a triple-digit midday gain to finish only fractionally higher for the session and halt its weekly win streak at five. The Nasdaq, thanks to a mid-week boost from Nvidia (NVDA), marked a record close and logged its fifth consecutive week of gains. Rounding things out, the S&P 500 logged a marginal weekly win-- its fifth straight -- while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) broke free from a four-week losing run.
- Mining stock for call traders' consideration.
- Revisiting Nvidia's earnings and stock split.
- Plus, Wall Street's drivers; Boeing's cash flow issues; and a retail report to parse.
5 Things to Know Today
- Google's "AI Overview" is under fire. (CNBC)
- Treasury yields were muted after durable-goods order data came in. (MarketWatch)
- Breaking down this week's ups and downs.
- The stock fallout from Boeing's cash flow problems.
- Retail stock bounces after beat-and-raise.
Oil Futures Log 2% Weekly Loss
Oil futures moved higher following four days of losses. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 85 cents, or 1.1%, at $77.72 a barrel for the session, but lost 2.3% for the week.
Gold prices continued to cool today, marking a fourth-straight loss. For the session, June-dated gold lost 0.1% at $2,334.50 per ounce, and shed 3% for the week.
