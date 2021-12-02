At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion inclusive growth and prosperity. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our first Inaugural Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting Purpose Into Action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Emelie Thordevall, a Senior Regulatory Compliance Specialist within European Member and Trading Surveillance, about her service and what purpose means to her.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I work as a Senior Regulatory Compliance Specialist within European Member & Trading Surveillance, part of the Office of the General Counsel. The objective of the surveillance function, in general, is to uphold the confidence for the markets we operate and to ensure that trading that takes place on our market is fair and orderly traded. Our vision is to be the world-leading protector of market integrity and provide well-functioning and efficient markets. In my position within the surveillance function, I review new applications for exchange memberships to our Nordic markets to ensure that the applicants fulfill the member requirements. I also perform a risk-based assessment on all our exchange members and review the already active members are in compliance with the requirements.

How were you first introduced to Nasdaq’s philanthropic efforts?

I was introduced to the efforts already at my interview for the position I applied for when joining Nasdaq in 2017; I thought it was such a great initiative that all employees had two working days a year to spend on voluntary work! I am so thankful that Nasdaq not only gives me the opportunity to engage but also that I am encouraged to do it and that my managers give me the support and tools for me to be successful in it.

What are some of the volunteer opportunities you’ve participated in with and outside Nasdaq?

I have, during the years, worked voluntarily for several organizations, one of my first assignments was to work with an organization where the purpose was to increase the self-esteem and confidence of youths as part of a program to prevent eating disorders. I have also worked on a voluntary basis as a running coach for Löparakademin – a nonprofit organization working to promote equal public health by, among other things providing free workouts for youths in vulnerable socio-economic areas. Together with Löparakademin, I also arranged workouts with Nasdaq colleagues, where we also included some financial literacy in the workout! I have also participated in some more practical opportunities at the Ronald McDonald House, where I assisted in decorating the house for Christmas, and I have also volunteered at Kistaloppet, a free running race for children in a suburb of Stockholm.

When you think of the word “purpose,” what does it mean to you?

Purpose means for me to contribute to the society in terms of engagement and to bring some encouragement, positivity, strength, and hope to the youths that might not have the same support and opportunities as others so that everyone can reach their full potential, independent of their background.

What is your advice for people looking to volunteer, especially in a virtual environment?

To sign up! One event is better than zero. Together with colleagues, we have had, for instance, several virtual study sessions in collaboration with the organization MyDreamNow where we have talked about our journey, what an exchange is and some financial literacy. It has been really appreciated by the youths and the teachers that people come and talk about their journey and working environment and respond to questions related to future studies, for example. We have, for example, emphasized the importance of studying English and that it is a great advantage if you have a third language from home!

What motivates you to volunteer and pay it forward?

It motivates me to give something back to the community that I live in, and other volunteers inspire me to continue and hopefully inspire others as well. Besides that, it is fun! I had a smile on my face every time I got home after I had led a workout with youths in Tensta and Rinkeby with Löparakademin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.