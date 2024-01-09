Nasdaq Extends Win Streak; Dow Snaps Run Higher

Wall Street closed Tuesday mixed after paring some losses from a steep midday dip. The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged its third-straight win, while the S&P 500 closed just below breakeven, and the Dow snapped a three-day win streak. Looking ahead, traders have a deluge of inflation data to unpack, as well as earnings from major financial names.

Embattled blue-chip aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) hit its delivery goals and inked a 70% rise in annual net orders last year. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve is going to let an emergency loan program that was launched to help the banking system following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse expire on March 11. (MarketWatch) Unity Software plans on slashing a quarter of its workforce. What pushed CrowdStrike stock to two-year highs. Streaming giant dinged by downgrade.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Futures Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Red Sea Disruptions

Oil futures rose alongside stateside stocks, as investors evaluated tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the Red Sea. For the session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery added $1.47, or 2%, to finish at $72.24 per barrel.

Gold futures took a tiny step backwards as investors awaited the clues that this week's inflation data could give regarding the Fed's policy path. For the session, February-dated gold futures erased 50 cents to settle at $2,033 per ounce.

