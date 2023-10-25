Nasdaq Clocks Lowest Close Since February

Despite brief forays into the black, the Dow and S&P 500 ultimately finished lower for their fifth loss in the last six trading sessions. As the 10-year Treasury yield tested 5% again, the Nasdaq suffered its worst single-session percentage drop since February, with Alphabet (GOOGL) weighing especially heavy on investor sentiment after a cloud-related post-earnings dip. All eyes are now on tech behemoths Meta Platforms (META) and IBM (IBM), slated to report earnings after the close.
- Delivery update dings Boeing stock.
- Bears enjoyed quick profits off popular e-tail stock.
- Plus, buy DBX puts now; a "turnaround story" to watch; and small-cap struggles.
5 Things to Know Today
- After the historic ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives elected Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson for the role. (CNBC)
- New studies have shown flu shots and other vaccinations may reduce the likelihood of developing dementia and Alzheimer's. (Washington Post)
- PayPal peer ushers stock toward a steep session slide.
- Analyst: retail stock the "turnaround story" to watch.
- Small-cap struggles could signal big SPX gains.
Oil Snaps Losing Streak Amid Middle East Tensions
Oil prices managed to snap a three-day losing streak, as investors continue to keep tabs on heightening tensions in the Middle East. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, added $1.65, or 2%, to settle at $85.39 a barrel.
International conflict and curiosity around the Fed's policy leanings sent Gold futures higher this afternoon. December-dated gold added $8.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,994.90 an ounce.
