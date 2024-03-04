In early trading on Monday, shares of DoorDash topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, DoorDash registers a 33.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 5.1%. Workday is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, DASH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.