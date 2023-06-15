In early trading on Thursday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.9%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 40.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.8%, and JD.com, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, PDD

