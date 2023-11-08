In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 14.4%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 6.3%, and Idexx Laboratories, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, FTNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.