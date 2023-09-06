In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.8%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 3.0%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, DXCM

