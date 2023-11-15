In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 9.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.2%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.0%, and JD.com, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, SIRI

