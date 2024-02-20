In early trading on Tuesday, shares of AstraZeneca topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, AstraZeneca plc has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk, trading down 6.1%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.0%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, AZN

