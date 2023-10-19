In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.2%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 36.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.8%. Tesla is showing a gain of 81.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 5.1%, and ASML Holding, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NFLX

