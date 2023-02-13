In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.3%. Tesla is showing a gain of 54.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 1.3%, and Airbnb, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, MSFT

