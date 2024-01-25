In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 13.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 9.2%. Tesla is lower by about 24.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ON Semiconductor, trading down 2.4%, and Comcast, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, LRCX

