In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 24.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.4%. Tesla is showing a gain of 35.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.6%, and Applied Materials, trading up 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, LRCX

