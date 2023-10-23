In early trading on Monday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 2.7%. Tesla is showing a gain of 67.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 1.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, ISRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.