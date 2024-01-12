In early trading on Friday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 2.0%. Tesla is lower by about 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 1.1%, and Moderna, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, CTSH

